Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Building a New Economics

Too slow for zero?

Is the only answer to make do with less@
Steve Keen's avatar
Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Jul 03, 2026
∙ Paid

This week Phil and Steve confront the mathematical and environmental reality of a “zero growth” future, sparked by a debate over the deflationary traps of finite currency systems like Bitcoin. Steve thoroughly dismantles standard neoclassical theories of “decoupling”—the fantasy that global economies can indefinitely expand their wealth while reducing e…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Steve Keen.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture