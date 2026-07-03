This week Phil and Steve confront the mathematical and environmental reality of a “zero growth” future, sparked by a debate over the deflationary traps of finite currency systems like Bitcoin. Steve thoroughly dismantles standard neoclassical theories of “decoupling”—the fantasy that global economies can indefinitely expand their wealth while reducing e…
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Too slow for zero?
Is the only answer to make do with less@
Jul 03, 2026
∙ Paid
The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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