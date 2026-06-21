Phil and Steve confront the global surge in anti-immigration rhetoric and right-wing political momentum, tracing its roots to the structural failures of neoliberalism rather than the actions of migrants themselves. Steve dissects how decades of fiscal paranoia, deregulation, and slashed public spending on health, welfare, and education systematically er…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Building a New Economics
The world’s anti-migration shift to the right
Nigel Farage in the UK. Pauline Hanson in Australia. Why is being anti-migration such a vote winner?
Jun 21, 2026
∙ Paid
The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes