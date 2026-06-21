Building a New Economics

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The world’s anti-migration shift to the right

Nigel Farage in the UK. Pauline Hanson in Australia. Why is being anti-migration such a vote winner?
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Steve Keen
Jun 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Phil and Steve confront the global surge in anti-immigration rhetoric and right-wing political momentum, tracing its roots to the structural failures of neoliberalism rather than the actions of migrants themselves. Steve dissects how decades of fiscal paranoia, deregulation, and slashed public spending on health, welfare, and education systematically er…

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