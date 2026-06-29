Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Challenges for the reserve currency

It's too layte for the Bancor, but will the US soon be wishing they'd said yes at Bretton Woods?
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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Jun 29, 2026
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How much longer can the United States rely on the US dollar to dominate the global financial system, and what happens when the cracks finally start to show? In this week’s Debunking Economics podcast, Phil Dobbie and Professor Steve Keen travel back to the 1944 Bretton Woods conference to revisit John Maynard Keynes’s ultimate lost argument. Steve detai…

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