How much longer can the United States rely on the US dollar to dominate the global financial system, and what happens when the cracks finally start to show? In this week’s Debunking Economics podcast, Phil Dobbie and Professor Steve Keen travel back to the 1944 Bretton Woods conference to revisit John Maynard Keynes’s ultimate lost argument. Steve detai…
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Challenges for the reserve currency
It's too layte for the Bancor, but will the US soon be wishing they'd said yes at Bretton Woods?
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid
The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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