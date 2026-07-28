Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Building a New Economics

AI, inequality and basic income

If AI is taking all the jobs, who pays us to live? The government or the technologyu companies who have embarked on this path of creative destruction?
Steve Keen's avatar
Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
∙ Paid

Phil happened upon a book to Australian economist Joshua Gans (and Andrew Leigh) called Innovation & Inequality – how to create a future that is more Star Trek than Terminator. He discusses some of the concepts with Steve, including whether companies responsible for the creative destruction of other industries should be made to pay. As Phil puts it, if …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Steve Keen.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture