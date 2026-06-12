Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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GDP is hopelesss as a relative measure

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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Jun 12, 2026
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Steve and Phil critique our systemic over-reliance on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the definitive baseline for comparing global economies and measuring societal well-being. The discussion underscores a fundamental flaw in neoclassical modeling: while GDP measures raw industrial output, it completely fails to reflect actual public welfare due to stark…

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