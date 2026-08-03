A listener (Doug) left a comment on YouTube saying I assume Phil intends to play “devil’s advocate” when he speaks as though taxes are necessary for money issuance by governments with sovereign currencies. He’s worried that it might confuse new listeners to the podcast. So this week, Phil and Steve get stuck into the more contentious side of MMT – how g…
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A reality check on bonds and government spending
Why governments create money, with or without bond issuance.
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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