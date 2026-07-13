Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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The unrelenting progress of winner takes all economics

Governments are closing their eyes to the rapid growth of the handful of companies now dominating business, offering mediocre products whilst grabbing an ever increasing share of wealth.
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Steve Keen
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

This week Phil and Steve talk about the staggering accumulation of capital, which has ratcheted up since the pandemic. In the US the top 0.1 percent of companies hold 88 percent of all corporate assets. In 2017, the top 10 S&P companies accounted for 20% of the market cap of all 500 companies, now they account for 37%. And its not because these companie…

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