Andy Burnham is now the British Prime Minister but, Phil asks, aside from convening cabinet meetings in the north, will he do anything different to his predecessor. No, he will follow the same neoclassical economics approach as all Prime Ministers, with an obsession for balancing the books, rather than developing creative outcomes to distribute wealth a…
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The Burnham Factor
Andy Burnham is now the British PM. Will any good come of it?
Jul 20, 2026
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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