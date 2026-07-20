Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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The Burnham Factor

Andy Burnham is now the British PM. Will any good come of it?
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Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Andy Burnham is now the British Prime Minister but, Phil asks, aside from convening cabinet meetings in the north, will he do anything different to his predecessor. No, he will follow the same neoclassical economics approach as all Prime Ministers, with an obsession for balancing the books, rather than developing creative outcomes to distribute wealth a…

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