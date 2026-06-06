Building a New Economics

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Australian Labour Reduces Tax Incentives for Housing Speculators

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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Jun 06, 2026
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This week Phil and Steve dig into the storm of controversy over Australia’s new budget rules targeting property speculators. The Labor government has scaled back negative gearing and abolished the 50% capital gains tax discount for established dwellings—major tax shelters that have historically rewarded people for gambling on rising asset prices rather …

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