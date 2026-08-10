There’s only one reason a government issues bonds. It’s so their account with the central bank is not overdrawn. It’s only regulation that stops the central bank from saying a rapidly expanding deficit is fine. After all, it’s an indicator of how much government money has gone into supporting the private sector. But economists and finances see that as m…
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Do we actually need bonds?
Life would be simpler if governments didn't issue bonds, but the finance sector, that complains when there are too many, would really complain if there were none at all.
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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