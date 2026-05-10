Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Conditioned to borrow, not save

Steve and Phil look at how he focus on borrowing is stopping investing in productive causes.
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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
May 10, 2026
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This week Phil and Steve dismantle the structural shift of the global economy toward a permanent state of debt dependence. Following a critique of Steve’s recent debate on the Piers Morgan show and a revisit to last week’s discussion on th link between energy and productivity, they look at how policy since the 1980s aggressively incentivizes borrowing o…

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