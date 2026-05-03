In this episode of Debunking Economics, Steve Keen dismantles the mainstream economic obsession with “Total Factor Productivity” (TFP), labeling it a mythical construct that ignores the laws of physics. He argues that economists historically “fudged” data to credit an abstract idea of technology for growth, while in reality, productivity gains are almos…
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Improving Productivity
It's less to do with getting people to work harder and more to do with getting technology to do more.
May 03, 2026
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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