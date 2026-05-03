Building a New Economics

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Improving Productivity

It's less to do with getting people to work harder and more to do with getting technology to do more.
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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
May 03, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode of Debunking Economics, Steve Keen dismantles the mainstream economic obsession with “Total Factor Productivity” (TFP), labeling it a mythical construct that ignores the laws of physics. He argues that economists historically “fudged” data to credit an abstract idea of technology for growth, while in reality, productivity gains are almos…

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