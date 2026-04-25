Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Beating Inflation

Why central banks have no idea about handling an energy crisis.
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Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Apr 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Phil and Steve analyse the 2026 return of double-digit inflation, characterizing it as a structural cost-push crisis rather than the result of excess consumer demand. Keen argues that with Brent crude hitting $100 a barrel due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade, energy costs have become a fundamental driver of prices that central bank interest rate hikes …

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