Building a New Economics

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Energy - the AI Achille's Heel

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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Apr 10, 2026
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In this episode of the Debunking Economics podcast, Phil Dobbie and Professor Steve Keen explore the precarious intersection of the ongoing global energy crisis and the massive resource demands of the AI revolution. The conversation traverses a landscape of geopolitical instability—from Iranian influence in the Strait of Hormuz to the vulnerabilities of…

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