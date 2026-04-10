Energy - the AI Achille's Heel

In this episode of the Debunking Economics podcast, Phil Dobbie and Professor Steve Keen explore the precarious intersection of the ongoing global energy crisis and the massive resource demands of the AI revolution. The conversation traverses a landscape of geopolitical instability—from Iranian influence in the Strait of Hormuz to the vulnerabilities of…
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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