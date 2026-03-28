Building a New Economics

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Understanding the Value of Value

Steve and Phil discuss the difference between the classical approach to value and the neoclassical focus. Does it all, ultimately, get back to cost-plus?
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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Mar 28, 2026
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In this episode of the Debunking Economics podcast, Phil Dobbie and Steve Keen explore the core of economic theory: the definition of value. They contrast the classical cost of production theory with the neoclassical focus on subjective utility, arguing that while neoclassical models often fail mathematical rigor, the cost-plus approach reflects how rea…

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