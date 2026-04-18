In this episode, Phil and Steve dissect Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s push for greater central bank independence, a move Bailey claims is necessary to shield price stability from politically motivated meddling. Steve Keen, however, isn’t buying the mainstream narrative, arguing that central banks are operating on a “fantasy” model that ignore…
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More Central Bank Independence?
The Governor of the Bank of England says central banks should have more independent control, particularly when it comes to managing stability of the finance sector.
Apr 18, 2026
∙ Paid
The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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