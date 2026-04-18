Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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More Central Bank Independence?

The Governor of the Bank of England says central banks should have more independent control, particularly when it comes to managing stability of the finance sector.
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Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Apr 18, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode, Phil and Steve dissect Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s push for greater central bank independence, a move Bailey claims is necessary to shield price stability from politically motivated meddling. Steve Keen, however, isn’t buying the mainstream narrative, arguing that central banks are operating on a “fantasy” model that ignore…

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