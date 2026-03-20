Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Compound Growth in a Finite World

We've become accustomed to the concept of compound growth with our investments, But can the economy - and the planet - keep up?
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Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Mar 20, 2026
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This week Phil and Steve examine the concept of compound interest and its inextricable link to exponential growth in a world with finite resources. They discuss how interest was historically viewed as a sin—the crime of usury—across major religions until the industrial revolution provided the physical growth and energy consumption necessary to support s…

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