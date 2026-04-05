Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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The looming diesel disaster

Phil and Steve examine oil Scarcity, geopolitical fallout, and the case for carbon coupons
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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Apr 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Phil and Steve discuss the escalating global energy crisis and Australia’s precarious response. They critique the government’s move to lower fuel prices by cutting excise taxes and GST, arguing that while it offers short-term relief to the working class, it fails to address the critical issue of supply and consumption. The conversation highlights a sign…

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