Phil and Steve discuss the escalating global energy crisis and Australia’s precarious response. They critique the government’s move to lower fuel prices by cutting excise taxes and GST, arguing that while it offers short-term relief to the working class, it fails to address the critical issue of supply and consumption. The conversation highlights a sign…
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The looming diesel disaster
Phil and Steve examine oil Scarcity, geopolitical fallout, and the case for carbon coupons
Apr 05, 2026
∙ Paid
The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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