Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Paying for a war

Can the US keep paying to decimate Iran. If so, what's going to stop them?
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Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Mar 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Phil points out that the US is likely to spend $1.5 trillion on defence/offense spending this year. Acknowledging that sovereign currencies can essentially create money to fund defence, doesn’t there get a point where too much is just too much? A significant portion of this expenditure flows to major defence contractors like Lockheed Martin and Northrop…

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