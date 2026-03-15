Phil points out that the US is likely to spend $1.5 trillion on defence/offense spending this year. Acknowledging that sovereign currencies can essentially create money to fund defence, doesn’t there get a point where too much is just too much? A significant portion of this expenditure flows to major defence contractors like Lockheed Martin and Northrop…
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Paying for a war
Can the US keep paying to decimate Iran. If so, what's going to stop them?
Mar 15, 2026
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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