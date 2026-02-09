Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Building a New Economics

Does monetary policy work

In Australia the central bank has started lifting rates to bring down inflation. Will it work? And why is Australia so different, when most central banks are still lowering rates
Steve Keen's avatar
Steve Keen
Feb 09, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode we ask whether monetary policy actually works, as the RBA lifts rates to 3.85%—well above other advanced economies—despite inflation being driven by capacity constraints rather than excess demand. We explore why higher rates may worsen the problem by choking investment and productivity, why the quantity‑of‑money story doesn’t hold when s…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Steve Keen.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture