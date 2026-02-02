Phil Dobbie talks to Prof Steve Keen about the one modern economy that actually let its banks fail — Iceland — and what the rest of the world should have learned from it. They unpack how a tiny country ended up with banks eleven times the size of its GDP, fuelled by high interest rates, foreign borrowing, and a carry‑trade frenzy that made Iceland look …
Learning from Iceland
Steve and Phil talk about how Iceland let the banking system collapse, positioning the country well for a comeback.
Feb 02, 2026
∙ Paid
The Debunking Economics Podcast
The Debunking Economics Podcast

Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.
