Building a New Economics

Learning from Iceland

Steve and Phil talk about how Iceland let the banking system collapse, positioning the country well for a comeback.
Steve Keen
Feb 02, 2026
Phil Dobbie talks to Prof Steve Keen about the one modern economy that actually let its banks fail — Iceland — and what the rest of the world should have learned from it. They unpack how a tiny country ended up with banks eleven times the size of its GDP, fuelled by high interest rates, foreign borrowing, and a carry‑trade frenzy that made Iceland look …

