This week Phil and Steve dissect Elon Musk’s futuristic vision of a moneyless society driven by AI and ubiquitous robotics. Drawing parallels to Marxist ideals and ancient “slave” societies (reimagined with robots), they explore the logistical impossibilities of such a world—from the staggering mineral requirements for billions of droids to the complex …
Musk’s moneyless mirage
Elon Musk has suggested we could reach a world where money is no longer needed? Didn't Marx have a similar suggestion?
Feb 18, 2026
