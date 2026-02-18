Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Musk’s moneyless mirage

Elon Musk has suggested we could reach a world where money is no longer needed? Didn't Marx have a similar suggestion?
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Feb 18, 2026
This week Phil and Steve dissect Elon Musk’s futuristic vision of a moneyless society driven by AI and ubiquitous robotics. Drawing parallels to Marxist ideals and ancient “slave” societies (reimagined with robots), they explore the logistical impossibilities of such a world—from the staggering mineral requirements for billions of droids to the complex …

