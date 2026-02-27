Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Is education wasted on the young?

Steve and Phil look at the challenges for young people at university. Higher fees, lower starting salaries, lower standards and the looming risk of AI.
Steve Keen's avatar
Phil Dobbie's avatar
Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
Feb 27, 2026
In this episode of the Debunking Economics podcast, Phil and Steve Keen explore the shifting value of higher education, questioning whether the move toward commercialization and high student debt is fundamentally undermining the learning experience. Steve reflects on the decay of academic standards over the last thirty years, arguing that universities h…

