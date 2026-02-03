Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Home
Podcast
Notes
Research
Archive
Leaderboard
About

January 2026

Video showing that equilibrium is for dummies
Several Neoclassical economists have recently derided heterodox economics, and touted the importance of equilibrium modelling in economics.
  Steve Keen
New video debunking the "unpayable interest" myth
Critiquing monetary cranks rather than Neoclassical economists for once
  Steve Keen
This is the End of the US Global Monetary System
The US-dollar-based international monetary system will not survive this Presidency.
  Steve Keen
Can the EU take on the US?
Could this be the prompt to build a United States of Europe?
  Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
38:06
Breakthrough video on money creation
A video that I recorded in reaction to Niall Ferguson warning of a US government debt crisis is close to “going viral”.
  Steve Keen
Equilibrium (is) for Dummies
In recent months, there has been a resurgence of Neoclassical economists tweeting about equilibrium, and championing their approach to economics over…
  Steve Keen
Calling UK followers with Ravel interest/Experience
An opportunity may arise to establish a UK think tank for dynamic economic modelling.
  Steve Keen
Video on the Failure of Neoliberalism
My team has just posted my latest video, on how Neoliberalism has failed.
  Steve Keen
When the Experts are Wrong
How can the public cope if the so-called experts get money wrong?
  Steve Keen
© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture