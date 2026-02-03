Building a New Economics
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Research
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Natura Facit Saltum
Preface to The Frozen Gene: The End of Human Evolution
15 hrs ago
•
Steve Keen
27
6
4
Learning from Iceland
Steve and Phil talk about how Iceland let the banking system collapse, positioning the country well for a comeback.
Feb 2
•
Steve Keen
2
1
35:05
Video with new format going live on the hour
My team releases a new video every Sunday at 2pm New York time.
Feb 1
•
Steve Keen
8
1
January 2026
Video showing that equilibrium is for dummies
Several Neoclassical economists have recently derided heterodox economics, and touted the importance of equilibrium modelling in economics.
Jan 29
•
Steve Keen
9
2
2
New video debunking the "unpayable interest" myth
Critiquing monetary cranks rather than Neoclassical economists for once
Jan 26
•
Steve Keen
9
1
1
This is the End of the US Global Monetary System
The US-dollar-based international monetary system will not survive this Presidency.
Jan 21
•
Steve Keen
206
5
47
Can the EU take on the US?
Could this be the prompt to build a United States of Europe?
Jan 21
•
Steve Keen
and
Phil Dobbie
1
2
38:06
Breakthrough video on money creation
A video that I recorded in reaction to Niall Ferguson warning of a US government debt crisis is close to “going viral”.
Jan 19
•
Steve Keen
16
1
2
Equilibrium (is) for Dummies
In recent months, there has been a resurgence of Neoclassical economists tweeting about equilibrium, and championing their approach to economics over…
Jan 15
•
Steve Keen
41
3
9
Calling UK followers with Ravel interest/Experience
An opportunity may arise to establish a UK think tank for dynamic economic modelling.
Jan 15
•
Steve Keen
8
17
Video on the Failure of Neoliberalism
My team has just posted my latest video, on how Neoliberalism has failed.
Jan 15
•
Steve Keen
14
1
When the Experts are Wrong
How can the public cope if the so-called experts get money wrong?
Jan 10
•
Steve Keen
63
10
22
© 2026 Steve Keen
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts