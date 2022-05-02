Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Home
Podcast
Notes
Research
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

If you believe that the world needs a new, realistic approach to economics, then this site is for you. Your support helps me continue working on developing a monetary, non-equilibrium, ecologically aware approach to economics. I will keep you in touch with developments as they arise, via blogposts on current issues, videos of lectures I give at conferences, tutorials on how to use the Ravel modelling and data analysis software that I have developed, and so on.

A Minsky model showing what caused the 1920s boom and bust

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Building a New Economics

The systems-based alternative to mainstream economics

People

© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture