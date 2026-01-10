In this episode of Debunking Economics, Phil and Steve dive into the thorny world of “sovereign money” and “100% money” — two reform proposals that aim to radically reshape how modern banking works. Prompted by a listener email, the conversation unpacks why today’s system of bank‑created money, reserves, and government deficits is so convoluted, and whe…
Sovereign Money and 100% money, explained
A deep dive into sovereign money and 100%‑reserve banking, exploring whether stripping private banks of money creation could stabilise the financial system or break it entirely.
Jan 10, 2026
The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.
Appears in episode
Phil Dobbie
