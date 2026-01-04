I’ve just posted a video which gives an overview of my critiques of Neoclassical economics and my alternative approach to economics:

It is long—about 80 minutes, versus the 20 minute length of my standard videos. I cover seven topics, each of which gets its own roughly 90 minute lecture in my online course:

1: Lessons for Economics from Astronomy

2: The Fallacies of Supply and Demand

3: How the Macroeconomy really works

4: Understanding Money using Ravel, “the monetary telescope”

5: Why economists are wrong about government and private debt

6: Financial Instability: why (most) economists missed “the GFC”

7: Energy, Ecology, and Economics

Please check it out. It’s rating poorly at present, which is to be expected in some ways, since it’s not topical and it is both long and detailed. I hope its ratings will rise over time, since it gives a “one stop shop” on what’s wrong with Neoclassical economics, and how a realistic economics can be constructed.

The course itself is marketed via https://www.stevekeen.com/. It now has 4 components, structured like a Babushka Doll:

This overview lecture, which is now freely available on YouTube;

The 7-week “Rebel Economist Challenge”, in which I cover each of the above 7 topics in detail;

The “Legacy” lecture series, which covers 12 topics in multiple weekly lectures each; and

A new “Ask Steve” workshop, in which questions from students set the content each week, and can be anything from help in building a Ravel model to a detailed discussion of topics in the history of economic thought.

If you sign up for one level, you get access to all those it contains. If you want a solid introduction to economics, its failings, and what realistic economics looks like, sign up too the Rebel Challenge. If you want to be able to build economic models yourself, and want a really deep dive on how different schools of economics have developed, sign up for Legacy or “Ask Steve”.

