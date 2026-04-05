Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Steve Hummel
14h

I couldn't agree more that neoclassicalism wed to the destruction of energy infrastructure and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz is a recipe for economic and human disaster. But even if we re-open the strait and affirm your very correct critiques we're still screwed. Why? Because for 50+ years before the current stupidities...scant if zero progress has been made toward resolving the energy and ecological crises that are coalescing before our very eyes. And why is that? Because Money is the enabling or disabling factor for getting things done in the temporal universe, and the current monopoly paradigm for the creation and distribution of all new money, wielded by the private banking system and mistakenly affirmed by governments, is Debt Only...and so restricts the potential for ECONOMIC ACTION UNLESS WE INTEGRATE STRATEGIC MONETARY GIFTING INTO THE DEBT ONLY SYSTEM.

So here's an additional maxim for you:

Theoretics without the new monetary paradigm of Gifting still perpetuates the problematic corpse/sculpture nature of economics and energy.

Find a way to benefit all economic agents individual and commercial including even the banks with Monetary Gifting and you'll add problem resolving action to ideas/theoretics...which is a good description of paradigm change.

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