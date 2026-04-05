Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Greg
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There is a US Constitutional solution, professor. It is called besides the 25th Amendment, the impeachment of and removal of the president per Article 1 that provides the Congress the power to do so and Article II that provides for the Vice President to assume the President’s duties. And before anyone adds the obvious that presently there are not the votes to impeach or remove I am perfectly aware of this. But you would be mistaken to think that it is solely up to the spineless Congress.

In the end as it was at our revolutionary founding, prior to the Civil War, during The Great Depression, the Civil Rights era and the Vietnam War it was up to a vocal minority of the American people to DEMAND and PRESSURE the government into action but this time to remove a sociopath and malignant narcissist. And until this vocal minority happens, there is zero chance it will occur.

Have you witnessed what represents the leadership of the bought and paid for Democratic and Republican leadership in Congress that is there not for the people but for their donor base and the plutocrats so the kleptocrats can remain in power. This is their number 1 job.

And to wait for an off year presidential election that Trump will view as his existential last grasp at power where he will pull every illegal act imaginable and other heinous acts that his fascist advisors will suggest him to do MAY not be enough stop the megalomaniac.

What the professor suggests is have the leadership of a failing empire’s armed forces save us. The military is part of the PROBLEM. Ask a former general that helped lead us to victory in WW II, and one of the last Republicans that wasn’t a neoliberal president, namely Ike. He warned us of the MILITARY and its necessary component, the industrial sector combined into one entity called the MIC.

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