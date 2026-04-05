For those that don’t know, Claudius was the Roman Emperor after Caligula. He became Emperor after the Praetorian Guard, the elite regiment that was sworn to protect the Emperor, assassinated him instead.

Share

Claudius survived the purges that killed many of Caligula’s other enemies before his own assassination, because he was physically handicapped, and therefore was not regarded as a threat. As it happens, he was a fine leader, as covered in Robert Graves’s book I, Claudius. But that’s not my point—or even my hope—here.

The point is how the mad Emperor Caligula was removed. It was by a military that realised that Caligula was irrepairably damaging the Empire, and that there was no other way to remove him.

The upper echelons of America’s military have clearly had it with both Trump and his war-loving sidekick Pete Hegseth: hence the multiple sackings of generals, the rumours of widespread resignations within the Pentagon. There are also numerous reports of soldiers conscientiously objecting to this war.

Were it not for the Constitution, I have little doubt that the US military would ultimately behave like the Praetorian Guard and remove him. But because of the Constitution, the document to which they swear allegiance, they are likely to do nothing.

However, the Constitution is ineffective against the very situation that America now finds itself in. Section 25, which enables a President to be removed, requires the Vice President, and a majority of the Cabinet, to write to Congress that the President is "unable ....to discharge the duties". After that, a 2/3rds majority vote in both Congress and the Senate is needed to remove him.

This ain’t going to happen. For starters, Trump appointed the Vice-President and the Cabinet! And we all know how divided the US Congress is, and how many Congressmen and Senators still suck up to Trump.

Certainly, it isn’t going to happen before Trump carries through on his threat to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, which is an outright war crime. Even worse, this malignant narcissist has the sole authority to launch a nuclear strike. If he is unhinged enough to write the tweet below, he is unhinged enough to order a nuclear strike against Iran as well.

So pardon me emulating Trump’s crass language, but fuck the Constitution! Trump is far too great a danger to humanity, let alone the USA, to put near religious obedience to an ancient document get in the way of immediately deposing a madman who has declared his intention to commit war crimes, and who has the sole authority to launch a nuclear strike. And the only component of the American political system that seems capable of removing Trump is the military.