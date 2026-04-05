We need an "I, Claudius" moment for Trump
Let's cut the crap with the Constitution
For those that don’t know, Claudius was the Roman Emperor after Caligula. He became Emperor after the Praetorian Guard, the elite regiment that was sworn to protect the Emperor, assassinated him instead.
Claudius survived the purges that killed many of Caligula’s other enemies before his own assassination, because he was physically handicapped, and therefore was not regarded as a threat. As it happens, he was a fine leader, as covered in Robert Graves’s book I, Claudius. But that’s not my point—or even my hope—here.
The point is how the mad Emperor Caligula was removed. It was by a military that realised that Caligula was irrepairably damaging the Empire, and that there was no other way to remove him.
The upper echelons of America’s military have clearly had it with both Trump and his war-loving sidekick Pete Hegseth: hence the multiple sackings of generals, the rumours of widespread resignations within the Pentagon. There are also numerous reports of soldiers conscientiously objecting to this war.
Were it not for the Constitution, I have little doubt that the US military would ultimately behave like the Praetorian Guard and remove him. But because of the Constitution, the document to which they swear allegiance, they are likely to do nothing.
However, the Constitution is ineffective against the very situation that America now finds itself in. Section 25, which enables a President to be removed, requires the Vice President, and a majority of the Cabinet, to write to Congress that the President is "unable ....to discharge the duties". After that, a 2/3rds majority vote in both Congress and the Senate is needed to remove him.
This ain’t going to happen. For starters, Trump appointed the Vice-President and the Cabinet! And we all know how divided the US Congress is, and how many Congressmen and Senators still suck up to Trump.
Certainly, it isn’t going to happen before Trump carries through on his threat to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, which is an outright war crime. Even worse, this malignant narcissist has the sole authority to launch a nuclear strike. If he is unhinged enough to write the tweet below, he is unhinged enough to order a nuclear strike against Iran as well.
So pardon me emulating Trump’s crass language, but fuck the Constitution! Trump is far too great a danger to humanity, let alone the USA, to put near religious obedience to an ancient document get in the way of immediately deposing a madman who has declared his intention to commit war crimes, and who has the sole authority to launch a nuclear strike. And the only component of the American political system that seems capable of removing Trump is the military.
There is a US Constitutional solution, professor. It is called besides the 25th Amendment, the impeachment of and removal of the president per Article 1 that provides the Congress the power to do so and Article II that provides for the Vice President to assume the President’s duties. And before anyone adds the obvious that presently there are not the votes to impeach or remove I am perfectly aware of this. But you would be mistaken to think that it is solely up to the spineless Congress.
In the end as it was at our revolutionary founding, prior to the Civil War, during The Great Depression, the Civil Rights era and the Vietnam War it was up to a vocal minority of the American people to DEMAND and PRESSURE the government into action but this time to remove a sociopath and malignant narcissist. And until this vocal minority happens, there is zero chance it will occur.
Have you witnessed what represents the leadership of the bought and paid for Democratic and Republican leadership in Congress that is there not for the people but for their donor base and the plutocrats so the kleptocrats can remain in power. This is their number 1 job.
And to wait for an off year presidential election that Trump will view as his existential last grasp at power where he will pull every illegal act imaginable and other heinous acts that his fascist advisors will suggest him to do MAY not be enough stop the megalomaniac.
What the professor suggests is have the leadership of a failing empire’s armed forces save us. The military is part of the PROBLEM. Ask a former general that helped lead us to victory in WW II, and one of the last Republicans that wasn’t a neoliberal president, namely Ike. He warned us of the MILITARY and its necessary component, the industrial sector combined into one entity called the MIC.