Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Ways to foster innovation

Are big ideas now confined to big tech?
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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
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Unless you are one of the tech bros, it is difficult for anyone to push on with innovative ideas, probably why the world seems reliant on the US for the next big thing. If you not running a Megacap getting money for a new idea is virtually impossible, particularly in the early stages. Even government schemes are focused on reducing risk, to the pint tha…

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