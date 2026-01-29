Several Neoclassical economists have recently derided heterodox economics, and touted the importance of equilibrium modelling in economics. This video shows that equilibrium modelling is utterly misleading about the nature of capitalism.

They also assert that macroeconomics must be derived from microeconomics. I show that macroeconomics can in fact be derived directly from macroeconomic definitions, and that the models which result are not Neoclassical, but are Post-Keynesian in nature.

Please watch and share widely.

