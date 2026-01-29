Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Wilson's avatar
Jamie Wilson
5d

Again, very clear. Liking the style of these new videos which cut through. Really looking for the follow up on how central bank overdrafts are managed through govt bonds, and why this is a choice. I've shared your video and this is the content others are curious to see too. Thanks Steve. Keep it up.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Keen
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture