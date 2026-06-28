Kier Starmer’s resignation was driven by many factors, not least that he had all the charisma of a bus timetable. But the deep reason for his failure was that he continued the Neoliberal policies which have been followed by every UK leader since Maggie Thatcher.

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The proponents of these policies believed that they would accelerate economic growth so much, in comparison to the preceding “Keynesian” policies, that UK citizens would no longer need welfare, public education, or public health. Why accept the State’s services, when you will be so much wealthier that you can save for your retirement easily, and pay for private education and private health cover.

Whoops: when you check the data, Neoliberalism did not deliver on its promise of higher growth. Dating Neoliberalism from the mid-1970s, the UK’s per capita economic growth between 1975 and 2019 (thus leaving out the effect of the pandemic) was 0.8% per year lower than growth between 1956 and 1975.

This was not a British abberation, but the norm: virtually every advanced economy grew more slowly under Neoliberalism than it did under the “bad old” Keynesian period.

This video explains why it failed:

It comes down to two major factors:

Neoliberalism deregulated the finance sector, and led to speculative lending rather than genuine investment; and

Cutting the government deficit actually terminated fiat money creation, which led to less money being available to enable investment out of cash flow.

Starmer was therefore another political victim of Neoliberalism. Sold to political parties as the basis for continued economic and therefore electoral success, it has impoverished the working and middle classes, and led to its political champions losing office.

Six have lost office so far in the UK, without completing their terms. Since the next UK Prime Minister in Waiting, Andy Burnham, is likely to continue these policies, there are likely to be seven Prime Ministerial victims of Neoliberalism before the next UK election.