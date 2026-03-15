My team has just posted a commentary by me on the Iran War, and its probable economic and global political consequences.

Please watch and share.

I apologise for a dearth of blog posts recently: partly this is due to my general workload these days, partly also to work on a new book, How Economists Will Destroy Capitalism, which I hope to finish by June.

I will shortly make draft chapters from this book available: my publishers Polity Press have agreed to me posting drafts here, but only to to paying subscribers only, for copyright reasons.

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