My team has just posted my latest video, on how Neoliberalism has failed. Its promise was that growth would be so much greater under “market friendly” government policies that state supports like unemployment benefits, welfare payments, pensions, public health and public education wouldn’t be needed. So they took them away—and then deliverer a far lower rate of economic growth than the pre-Neoliberal norm.

I think it’s one of my best ever, but it’s not getting much of an audience on YouTube.

So please watch this video, to the end—since duration of viewership boosts the YouTube algorithm, making it more likely that YouTube will share it more widely.

