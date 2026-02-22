This video takes aim at Musk’s claim that only Robots can reduce the national debt. In fact, the Fed could eliminate it tomorrow by buying all outstanding Treasury Bonds.

I model the textbook fantasy of Loanable Funds in which a crisis is inevitable, and show that when this is edited to the real world of “Bank Originated Money and Debt”, the crisis disappears.

It goes to air at 2pm New York time today.

