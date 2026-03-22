I am suffering from Trump Exhaustion Syndrome. This disability is the inability to complete work projects, because every time you start doing something, Trump does something else crazy that either undermines what you had intended to achieve, or leaves you in an existential funk as to whether there’s anything meaningful one can do anyway.

Last night, I was working on a post entitled “The Fall of the US Empire under Mad King Donald“. I will still ultimately finish it. But when I woke this morning, I read his latest tweet that threatened to destroy Iran’s power plants within 48 hours unless Iran opened the Straits of Hormuz.

My intended post was reacting to Craig Murray’s thesis that there may be a grand plan behind Trump’s apparently chaotic attacks on Iran (see below).

Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s power systems now renders part of this post obsolete, because I was debating whether Murray could be right that this attack was planned in advance, as were preparations for Iran’s retaliation.

Now, this argument only makes sense if Israel and the USA’s bombing campaigns have in fact disabled Iran’s military, and its missile systems in particular. If they have, then Iran can’t retaliate. If they have not, then Iran will destroy the power systems of its Gulf country neighbours who are American allies. That alone will terminate oil, fertilizer and helium exports from the Gulf.

If Iran goes further with the definition of “critical infrastructure”, and destroys desalination plants, then any country hit will become uninhabitable.

I doubt that Iran would be indiscriminate here, especially since US bases in the region are no longer being used for the US & Israeli attacks on Iran. Iran’s strikes, if they occur, will probably be intended to get Gulf states to accept the reality that the US alliance doesn’t defend them, but make them targets. Therefore the only way to bring peace to the region is to evict the primary warmaker from the region.

That would mean the Muslim Sunni and Shiite sects uniting against the Christian nations—for this has been transformed into a religious war by America—rather than fighting each other. Iran, though not Arabian, and populated primarily by the minority Shiite sect, will emerge as the most powerful regional state, for reasons of geography as much as anything else: it is the only country in the region with roughly sufficient domestic water for its population (though climate change is disturbing even that), and mountains that give a natural defence barrier that the Gulf States lack.

Now we have to endure the next two days, until Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum expires, to know what sort of world we are in. Will it be one with Iran destroyed—which seems to be Secretary of War Peter “Hogs Breath” Hegseth’s objective, possibly using what Trump referred to as “Exquisite Class” weapons? Will it be one in which Iran destroys the power infrastructure of all Gulf States, and reduces global oil supplies by 20% (and the fertilizer and helium by-products). Will it be one in which Israel implements “the Samson Doctrine” and rains down nuclear destruction across the globe? Will be be one where Iran somehow renders Israel’s nuclear deterrent inoperable? Will it be one where Iran develops the nuclear weapons that Israel has forever asserted they are “just (insert preferred short time period here)” away from creating?

Who knows, when it depends on the attention-seeking behaviour of a malignant narcissist, and whether he’s lucky or not?

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