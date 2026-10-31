Are you worried about tipping points, the issue with which this book commenced? Don’t be! According to the best economic research, triggering eight of the planet’s tipping points—Arctic summer sea ice, the Greenland Ice Sheet, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), the Amazon Rainforest, the Indian monsoon, the frozen tundra in the Arctic, and even the immense reserves of carbon currently locked up in ocean methane hydrates—will have only a trivial impact upon the economy. The paper “Economic impacts of tipping points in the climate system”, by Dietz, Rising, Stoerk, and Wagner (Dietz et al. 2021a), concluded that:

Using a second-order polynomial to fit the data, 2°C warming in the absence of tipping points corresponds to 2.3°C warming in the presence of tipping points … Tipping points reduce global consumption per capita by around 1% upon 3°C warming and by around 1.4% upon 6°C warming, based on a second-order polynomial fit of the data. (Dietz et al. 2021b, p. 5)

That’s right folks: a planet which would be visibly different from space—with heat-absorbing dark blue water in the Arctic where there is currently reflective ice, with the same plus brown land in the West Antarctic, with coastlines inundated by ten metres of sea level rise, and with brown Earth where there are currently dark green forests in Brazil, to mention just the visual effects of only three of the eight tipping points these economists considered—would have an economy that was only 1% smaller than it would be if none of these tipping points were triggered by 3 degrees of global warming.

Even better, if the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation collapses—you know, an event that climate scientists say would reduce the average temperature of Europe by 10°C (Jackson et al. 2015, p. 3304), reduce the length of the crop growing season in the UK by more than 70 days (Lenton et al. 2025, p. 255), and reduce the area suitable for growing wheat and corn across the planet by 70% (OECD 2021, p. 153)—then global incomes will actually rise by up to 1.3%!:

the global impact is a positive 0.2-0.3 percent of income. This goes up to 1.3 percent for a more pronounced slowdown. (Anthoff, Estrada, and Tol 2016, p. 604)

The reason that economists expect that global incomes will rise because of the AMOC shutdown is because it partially reverses the impact of global warming:

the expected cooling in Western Europe due to a slowdown of the thermohaline circulation is less in magnitude than the expected warming due to increasing greenhouse gas concentrations… Global warming is assumed to be 3.2°C … The impact of warming (or cooling) depends on whether it pushes a country toward or away from its climate optimum… As the cooling is small relative to the assumed warming, and as 3.2°C of global warming would push most countries beyond their climate optimum, THC cooling is best seen as reduced warming. The effects on welfare are therefore by and large positive. (Anthoff, Estrada, and Tol 2016, pp. 602-604)

Models of climate change developed by climate scientists, with numerous causal factors and consequences of global warming—including obviously changes in precipitation, in ocean and atmospheric circulation patterns, planetary albedo, etc.—predict a 10°C fall in European temperatures, with catastrophic results for both Europe and the rest of the world. Models of climate change developed by economists, which have temperature change as the sole impact of climate change, predict a temperature fall for Europe of less than 3.2°C, and overall benign results.

The contrary result from economists is due, not to their economic modelling, but to their alternative modelling of the climate itself. The authors of the AMOC study—Anthoff, Estrada and Tol—admitted that their climate model ignored all facets of climate change save temperature increase, but excused this omission on the basis that:

Integrated assessment models often assume that other climate variables scale with temperature. (Anthoff, Estrada, and Tol 2016, p. 605)

What on Earth does “assume that other climate variables scale with temperature” mean? It means that, using data on temperature and GDP across the globe today, economists have concluded that an average temperature of roughly 14°C is ideal for GDP, so that a move towards a 14°C average temperature increases GDP in their models. They then assume that, if temperature moves towards its ideal for GDP, then precipitation, and all other aspects of climate change that their models omit, also move towards their ideal values.

This is not scientific modelling, it is wishful thinking. I and several other colleagues—including the climate scientists Tim Lenton and James Rae—said so, in a letter to the science journal that published this paper:98F[1]

As Nobel laureate Solow said to Congress when criticizing economic models for failing to anticipate the “Great Recession,” “Every proposition has to pass a smell test: Does it really make sense?”. The methods and conclusions in Dietz et al. do not make sense. Earth last experienced 6°C warming in the Eocene epoch, ≈40 million years ago. Asserting consumption would be just 1.4% lower with all tipping points breached, i.e., critical elements of the current climate destroyed—while also being much larger than today—is inconceivable, and impossible to reconcile with scientific literature. (Keen et al. 2022)

The economists who authored this paper were bemused that we thought damages from tipping points would be larger than their estimates:

Keen et al. (1) argue the conclusions and procedures … do not make sense, seemingly taking it as given that the economic impacts of climate tipping points will be larger than our estimates. (Dietz et al. 2022a. Emphasis added) Share

Of course we took it as given! Claiming that global GDP will fall by just 1% if all these tipping points are triggered at 3°C (and 1.4% at 6°C) is not significantly different from saying that tipping points will have no impact on the economy at all. The claim that such dramatic changes to the biosphere would have such a trivial impact on the economy is an extraordinary one, and it requires extraordinary evidence. Instead, what economists provide are trivial models of climate change that contradict the results of the far more elaborate and accurate models developed by climate scientists, combined with extraordinary and frankly absurd assumptions.