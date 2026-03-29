Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Steve Hummel
16h

Yes the poem and your critique of neo-classical theory are beautifully and terrifyingly accurate. The question is how do we convince gross moralist Islamists to re-open the strait and stop pursuing their nuclear weapon ambitions? It seems to me that getting competitors to world dominance to ally themselves in order to convince them to do so is less realistic and less likely than finishing the already mostly accomplished job of the latter. Then offering an uber form of The Marshall Plan to the more rational Persian populace including democratizing the money system with a UBI, a 50% Discount/Rebate policy at retail sale and the rest of the new monetary and economic paradigm policy program I suggest in my book Wisdomics-Gracenomics. History tells us that Money and new applied ideas/paradigms are how things get done and progress takes place, and that avoiding such change is the route to disaster.

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