Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
4h

Steve, I too like this post a lot.

I concur with everything in it. But I’d add more!

We don’t need to run a deficit. And we can increase tax take to ensure we get a surplus not a deficit. We can rid ourselves of debt completely. It can increase earnings and velocity of flow And it will make overall taxation reduce all at the same time.

And it is realised by understanding money and taxation.

Let’s start with Tax.

All taxation is triggered by SPENDING. We know this statement to be true, because NOT SPENDING triggers NO TAX WHATSOEVER. NONE!

So as SPENDING triggers taxes (like an employer SPENDING on the wages of an employee is a trigger for tax revenue) then it’s most important to realise the more we can increase SPENDING and money supply to fuel that extra increase in SPENDING and the faster it’s done the MORE MONEY IS EARNED and the MORE TAX IS TRIGGERED.

So to recap. My observation establishes SPENDING as the trigger for ALL TAX TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT.

That is a correct statement.

So when we realise that it’s SPENDING by us and Government that triggers tax, it must follow that, if we increase the supply of money to SPEND then it should result in increased incomes and tax revenue. And it follows that if it’s all fine in a faster time then it will exponentially increase both incomes and tax revenues accordingly.

Sir Isaac Newtons 1687 3rd Law of Motion for systems is the reference I make to establish our monetary system not as a two dimensional household budget as Steve suggests but, as a four dimensional time critical cyclical system. A chain of events and a caterpillar motion that can be speeded up or slowed down.

In essence government and people are one and the same! They are symbiotic. But money flow in time is a 4D model Steve NOT a 2D model.

So we must consider flow and time not just accounting snap shots as a guide. We have to see it in the round. Literally!

We spend and governments spend. We both feed off the same money. And then that brings me to MONEY.

To understand Money you must first see money as a token. It’s easier to see it as a coin or a note not so much as a digital token. But we must try!

Money is in place of a swap. A swap for our work effort and the work effort of others. It’s to swap our work for their work.

Our work pays us, we RELY on their SPENDING to give us OUR MONEY. And in turn, other workers RELY on our SPENDING to give them their MONEY.

If it were notes of tokens then in effect it would be the same notes or tokens being SPENT by us from government to us around us and rotating through our hands and some back to government as taxation for them to SPEND back again on us in a circle of SPENDING and WORK.

It’s the same money! Or different tokens of the same amounts.

This shows money is to be re-used. Not kept hold of. It’s meant to be used as a convenient token of exchange whenever it’s presented as payment for goods or spent as wages on workers. Money is not meant to be kept unspent. Unused and idle. Its purpose is to spin perpetually in its rotation and velocity in TIME!

Steve. Household budgets that you yourself say are insufficient thinking is correct! It is! But do is double entry bookkeeping!

It’s just as inappropriate to give us the answers we desire. They are great as a snap shot or to give weight to an assumption or argument if a test if flow. But to really get to the hub we need to think in 4D. Model in 4D.

But I’ve been thinking in that way for decades now. As I have made my own theory come together.

Any working economy that is a monetary token based exchange time critical system only works one way. As Newton describes as the 3Rd Law of motion. Systems. Action and reaction. Flow and time. Money out of government by SPENDING money around ourselves in total Fred motion and time and back into government and back out via their SPENDING all in TIME.

This portal autonomous flow of money tokens of and for EXCHANGE in time for us all to get it in time and our government in time and around again and again in time perpetually is the optimum state.

The amount of MONEY TOKENS as we know isn’t tied to a gold standard or any standard. It should be calculated on population and need.

And you right Steve it has to be within country borders! So yes the French has to have the Franc.

It’s not that difficult a concept.

But the one problem we have inherited was by default. The ancient mechanism of glue was not controlled. It had to be a free for all because ancient civilisations didn’t have a way to control it. So we have that built in now.

It’s the fact that the system is allowed to withhold money in banks doing nothing!

Unused and idle unspent money contributes nothing to our need for flow. Nor does it trigger tax take.

So it’s the problem. Unused hoarded unspent snd idle money sitting each month un-exchanged!

If all that money were to be SPENT instead of unspent we wouldn’t have debts or deficits we would have free file and surpluses that get re-spent on us.

That’s the problem Steve. We haven’t listened to money! It just isn’t spent as fast and in sufficient weight to do its job!

Reply
Share
Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
8h

I don't disagree with anything you say in this post. I only suggest that we give every economic agent, both individual and commercial, an account at the central bank, and then to implement a 50% Discount/Rebate at the various points of retail sale and mandate that the central bank create and distribute the rebate aspect of that policy This does what the Copernican cosmological paradigm change did to Ptolemic cosmology...to the Quantity Theory of Money and Its alleged necessary inflationary effect, that is, it invalidates it and inverts the temporal universe reality which is from chronic erosive inflation to beneficial price and asset deflation.

Presently, the central bank is the handmaiden of the banks in "normal" economic times and its bail bondsman when Finance destabilizes the economy with its monopoly paradigm for the creation and distribution of all new money which is Debt Only.

Give every economic agent an account at the central bank and implement the above policy and the result will be that the new monetary and economic paradigm of Strategic Monetary Gifting will be integrated into the economy and it will out profitability capitalism and simultaneously out economic democracy socialism thus creating a thirdness greater oneness of that problematic duality AKA a Wisdomics-Gracenomics.

wisdomicsblog.com

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Keen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture