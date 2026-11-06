Has the climate ever changed as fast as or faster than it is changing now, during the roughly 700 million years during which the Earth has harbored animal life?

Reassuringly, the answer is yes, it has. Once. In the aftermath of the asteroid strike that eliminated the dinosaurs.101F[1] That event caused dramatic and contradictory changes in temperature, but it ended with a period of global warming which lasted about 100,000 years:

Prominent among the proposed effects of the Chicxulub impact are wide swings in temperature that include a brief infrared pulse due to frictional heating of ejecta re-entering the atmosphere, lasting for as little as 10 minutes; an impact winter due to atmospheric loading of dust, soot, and sulfate-aerosols lasting for months to years; and greenhouse warming lasting ~100,000 years or more due to increased atmospheric CO2 concentrations from impact-volatilized carbonates and wildfires. (MacLeod et al. 2018, p. 1467. Emphasis added)

The researchers concluded that global warming of about 5°C occurred, predominantly because the meteor hit limestone rock, but also because of wildfires in the aftermath to the impact:

”Our results suggest ~5°C of post impact warming lasting ~100,000 years”, which was caused by an “increase in atmospheric CO2 concentrations to 2300 parts per million (ppm) from background levels of 350 to 500ppm”. (MacLeod et al. 2018, p. 1469)

This increase in CO2 levels happened far more quickly than has happened during our industrial civilisation—in the order of a decade rather than a century—and it was also far greater than our increase, of 145ppm over the quarter-millennia between the pre-industrial 1750s and 2026.

The Cretaceous–Paleogene event sent 75-80% of all animal species at the time extinct. This was the fifth and last natural mass extinction event in the history of life on Earth. The five events are summarized in Table 9.

Table 9: Earth’s five major mass extinction events

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The rate of warming which the Earth is experiencing now is far, far slower than when the dinosaurs went extinct, but far, far faster than the previous two mass extinctions caused by rising temperatures. Table 10 shows both the estimated level of temperature increase, and the rate at which temperatures were rising, during warming-based mass extinctions, and our current period of anthropogenic warming. Anthropogenic warming to date is less than previous extinction events, but the rate of change of temperature today—1.5°C over roughly 250 years, which is a rate of warming of 6000°C per million years—is far faster than the Permian–Triassic and Triassic–Jurassic extinctions.

Table 10: Level and Rate of Warming

The researchers concluded that a combination of a temperature increase of about 5.2°C and a rate of increase of temperature of about 10°C per million years was needed to cause a mass extinction event: