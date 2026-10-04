Blanchard was quite correct that “The pursuit of a widely accepted analytical macroeconomic core, in which to locate discussions and extensions … is a dream surely worth pursuing” (Blanchard 2016, p. 3). His mistake—and the mistake of Neoclassical economists in general—is to believe that that “widely accepted analytical macroeconomic core” is Neoclassical microeconomics.

This is wrong on two counts. Firstly, as explained in earlier chapters, Neoclassical microeconomics is a hodgepodge of logical and empirical fallacies. But secondly, as explained in the previous chapter, even if Neoclassical microeconomics were an accurate portrayal of firms and consumers and their interactions, it is not possible to derive a higher-level analysis—such as macroeconomics—from a lower level of analysis—such as microeconomics.

I know this is hard for most people to accept, and not just economists. So here’s a simple example of why constructionism is not possible. As Anderson noted, molecular biology is based on chemistry. If it were possible to construct the higher-level analysis (molecular biology) from the lower-level (chemistry), then a valid molecular biology exam question would be “Please use these chemicals to create life”.

I hope now that the absurdity of constructionism is obvious. Life must conform to the laws of chemistry, but it is currently inconceivable to start from those laws themselves and know how to create life. Life is, instead, an emergent property of biochemical processes. We know many of the chemical processes involved in living creatures, but we do not know how those processes interact to create self-replicating structures: living beings. If we insisted that biology had to be derived from chemistry, then there would be no discipline of biology at all.

The same thing is true of macroeconomics. Macroeconomic phenomena are “emergent properties” of the interactions of large numbers of entities—consumers, producers, banks, governments, national boundaries, etc. To analyse the macroeconomy, we have to start at the level of the macroeconomy itself.

This may sound paradoxical, but realistic models of the macroeconomy can be derived directly and easily from macroeconomic definitions, which everyone has to accept, simply because they are true by definition. The models that emerge are not the standard Neoclassical fare, but the canonical models of Post-Keynesian economics.

The process is remarkably simple. Firstly, take the definitions and convert them into dynamic statements. Then, create an economic model by making genuine simplifying assumptions about the relationships between the definitions. The process necessary involves mathematics, but the operations are ones we are all familiar with from working with calculations in percentages.

For example, the employment rate is defined as the number of people with a job, divided by the population. In dynamic form, this definition can be stated as:

“The employment rate will rise if employment grows faster than population”

This dynamic statement is still true by definition.

Similarly, the wages share of GDP is equal to total wages divided by GDP. As a dynamic definition, this becomes:

“The wages share of GDP will rise if wages grow faster than GDP”

These dynamic definitions can be turned into a dynamic model by adding some reasonably realistic simplifying assumptions that link the two statements together:

· The ratio between GDP and Capital is relatively constant (this is the empirical discovery that Leontief made, which I’ve shown is based on the role of energy in production);

Wage rises are a function of the employment rate; and

Profits finance investment. Assume, in the first instance, that all profits are invested.

This results in a model in terms of the rate of change of the employment rate, and the rate of change of the wages share of GDP:

The rate of change of the Wages Share of GDP equals the Rate of Change of the Wage Rate, minus the rate of change of the Output to Labour ratio; and

The rate of change of the Employment Rate equals the rate of economic growth, minus the sum of the rate of change of the Output to Labour ratio, and the rate of population growth.

The resulting model is shown in Figure 45. It has several remarkable features.

Figure 1: Macro model derived from the definitions of the Employment Rate and Wages Share of GDP

Firstly, this is obviously an inherently cyclical system: the system does not converge to its equilibrium (which, with the parameter values used in this simulation, is an employment rate of 56.3% and a wages share of GDP of 50.8%), but cycles around it indefinitely.

That much is obvious. The second, non-obvious but remarkable fact is that this model is identical to a canonical model in Post-Keynesian economics, Richard Goodwin’s “growth cycle” model (Goodwin 1967; Goodwin 1966).

Neoclassical economists are dismissive of Goodwin’s model because of their teleological belief that capitalism reaches a utility-maximizing, cost-minimizing equilibrium. But mathematicians have a very different reaction. When the mathematician John Blatt first encountered Goodwin’s model, he was both impressed by it, and critical that its equilibrium was not unstable. This reaction is the opposite that economists have to Goodwin’s model:

the results are highly encouraging. Without doing violence to any of our qualitative estimates … we have arrived at quite sensible values for the length of the trade cycle and for the way this divides up into periods of upward and downward phases. Considering the extreme crudity of some of the assumptions underlying this model, this success is remarkable. Of course, the model is far from perfect. In particular, we feel that the existence of an equilibrium which is not unstable (it is neutral) is a flaw in this model; so is the possibility of arbitrarily large cycles. (Blatt 1983, p. 214. Emphasis added)

Blatt noted that the flaw of the lack of an unstable equilibrium could be remedied by:

introduction of a financial sector, including money and credit as well as some index of business confidence… these changes are likely to make the equilibrium point locally unstable, as is desirable. (Blatt 1983, p. 214. Emphasis added)

We can do that here by dropping the assumption that all profits are invested, and replacing this with the more realistic assumption that firms invest more than their profits during a boom, and less than profits during a slump, and that private debt finances the difference. This assumption is supported by good empirical work done by Fama and French on the determinants of investment by American firms:

The source of financing most correlated with investment is long-term debt … These correlations confirm the impression … that debt plays a key role in accommodating year-by-year variation in investment. (Fama and French 1999, p. 1954)

This makes the private debt to GDP ratio a third macroeconomic definition, which in its dynamic is says that:

“The private debt to GDP ratio will rise if private debt grows faster than GDP”

Two new assumptions are needed:

Investment is a function of the rate of profit; and

The gap between investment and profit is financed by private debt.

The resulting model is the same for the first two components (which I repeat here for your reading convenience), and adds a third component for the rate of change of the private debt ratio:

The rate of change of the Wages Share of GDP equals the Rate of Change of the Wage Rate, minus the rate of change of the Output to Labour ratio;

The rate of change of the Employment Rate equals the rate of economic growth, minus the sum of the rate of change of the Output to Labour ratio, and the rate of population growth; and

The rate of change of the private debt ratio equals the investment share of GDP, minus the profit share of GDP, minus the private debt ratio multiplied by the rate of economic growth.

Blatt’s intuition is confirmed, but in a rather complex way: the neutral equilibrium of the previous model gives way to a stable equilibrium for a low value for the slope of the investment function (the “animal spirits” parameter), as shown in Figure 46.

Figure 2: A stable equilibrium for a low level of animal spirits

However, for a higher level of animal spirits, the model takes on some very peculiar characteristics. It appears to be heading towards stability, as the cycles in the rate of growth initially diminish. But then they start to rise in amplitude again—see Figure 47.