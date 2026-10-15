Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics
The Debunking Economics Podcast
The inequality of fear and greed
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The inequality of fear and greed

Markets are driven by greed and fear, but as Phil point out, lots of people exist on fear alone.
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Steve Keen and Phil Dobbie
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Fear and greed don’t affect everyone equally. In this episode, Phil Dobbie and Steve Keen explore how debt, financial bubbles, and economic policy can reward those at the top while leaving workers, renters, and households to carry more of the risk. From market crashes and speculative booms to the growing role of private debt, they unpack why inequality …

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