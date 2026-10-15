Fear and greed don’t affect everyone equally. In this episode, Phil Dobbie and Steve Keen explore how debt, financial bubbles, and economic policy can reward those at the top while leaving workers, renters, and households to carry more of the risk. From market crashes and speculative booms to the growing role of private debt, they unpack why inequality …
The inequality of fear and greed
Markets are driven by greed and fear, but as Phil point out, lots of people exist on fear alone.
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The Debunking Economics Podcast
Economist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economicsEconomist Steve Keen talks to Phil Dobbie about the failings of the neoclassical economics and how it reflects on society.ems-based alternative to mainstream economics
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