Building a New Economics

Of course, in modern times, the objective of trade arrangements has been political rather than economic. The 'comparative advantage' story being merely the 'makeup on the pig'.

Firstly, to move those sectors of industry that have been highly unionised from jurisdictions where state and employer thuggery is no longer acceptable as a tool of class power to jurisdictions where those things are still possible.

Secondly, the risibly-named 'free trade agreements' that are concomitant with international trade are used by the governments that make them to bind future governments to arrangements that are regulated by undemocratic, supranational, pro-corporate bodies such as Investor-State Dispute tribunals, thus defeating the sovereignty of future government.

