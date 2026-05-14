Building a New Economics

Building a New Economics

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Sandra A. Jones's avatar
Sandra A. Jones
14h

I'm intrigued to hear your argument.

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Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
15h

Refusal to look is also a deadly orthodoxy. Like for instance insisting on only systemic and mathematical analysis, both of which are completely valid means of looking/analyzing of course. The deepest means of looking though is conceptual/paradigmatic analysis because it enlightens one to what ideas are creating and enforcing both mental and temporal universe realities...that the analyst is likely missing because those ideas are so long acculturated that one is completely unconscious of them or seems illogical and even unscientific.

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