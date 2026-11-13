A macabre past-time that many researchers in climate change find themselves indulging in is speculating on what events might finally shake humanity out of its torpor about global warming. I’ll detail my speculations in the next chapter. In this one, I want to give a comic exposition of where the appallingly bad work that Neoclassical economists have done on climate change has left us.102F[1]

Just 20,000 years ago, Earth was at the end of an Ice Age which drove the global average temperature (“GAT”) down to about 8°C. This Ice Age preceded the development of human civilisation, with the earliest human settlements appearing about 11,000 years ago (ie, at 9,000 years BCE) in Göbekli Tepe, Turkey.103F[2] The development of sedentary civilisations coincided with the stabilisation of the GAT at the level associated with the Holocene, of about 14°C.

The Holocene is the peak of the most recent Milankovitch Cycle, the roughly 100,000-year-long aperiodic and chaotic fluctuations caused by variations in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, the tilt of the planet’s rotation, and wobbles in its primary axis of rotation. Because the planet was transitioning between Ice Ages, as it had already done 10 times in the preceding 1 million years, the fact that temperature was at a turning point gave a period of extended climatic stability, as temperatures rose as we came out of the previous Ice Age and then started to gradually fall towards the next one.

Climate scientists realise that this stability—at a turning point in the planet’s climate—was an essential precondition for the development of civilisation itself. The upper panel in Figure 59 shows that the previous Milankovitch peak—known as the Eemian—had higher average temperatures than today, and there was one smaller “twin-peak” before that which almost reached Holocene temperatures, after the evolution of Homo Sapiens roughly 300,000 years ago. There were also two previous Ice Ages, which were briefer and slightly warmer than the most recent Ice Age. No sedentary civilisation developed on those previous Milankovitch peaks, or the Ice Ages they punctuated.

During the Ice Ages, with temperatures 5-7°C lower than today, the moisture content of the air was substantially lower than during the Holocene. Since air can hold roughly 7% more moisture for every degree Centigrade above freezing, the air is much drier during Ice Ages: the Holocene atmosphere at 14°C GAT holds roughly 50% more moisture than the preceding Ice Age atmosphere did. Agriculture may have been impossible for that reason alone: the pre-requisites for developing sedentary civilisations did not exist.

The Eemian period, when temperatures were 2°C higher than during the Holocene, was hot enough for Hippopotami to inhabit what we now call the United Kingdom (Schreve 2009). This climate may have been too moist and too unstable for agriculture, given the energy content of a 2°C hotter atmosphere and ocean. The climate during the previous “twin-peak” Milankovitch maximum was possibly too unstable, even if the moisture levels were compatible with agriculture.

This is why climate scientists regard the Holocene as a “Goldilocks” period: hot enough to enable sedentary civilisations to commence on the back of the development agriculture, not so hot that the stability needed for sedentary civilisations did not exist (Conte and Bates 2024). This stability is what global warming is destroying, as it pushes towards and probably beyond the peak temperature experienced during the Eemian.

Figure 60: Global Average Temperature from 350,000 Years ago till 2025

During the last Ice Age, bands of Homo Sapiens moved out of Africa as hunter-gatherers, gradually colonizing the planet. Once the Holocene climate stabilized, humans had occupied virtually every geographic climate niche on the planet, from the Arctic Circle where average temperatures range from minus 6—12°C, to the Equator with its 31°C average, and sedentary civilizations developed on almost every continent at almost every average temperature. Over the course of this emigration out of Africa, humanity therefore spread over a temperature range from minus 12°C to plus 31°C.

The historic temperature range for human civilisation is thus very narrow: from just below 14°C at the end of the last Ice Age, to at present approaching 16°C. But the geographic range is much wider: from minus 12°C to plus 31°C.

It is these two ranges, with their vastly different magnitudes and causes, that Neoclassical economists have confused. These cartoons illustrate their confusion. The first frame, in Figure 60, shows the “God’s Eye View” of the progress of humanity across both time and space. Time goes from the bottom to the top of the graphic, space goes from left to right. From bottom to top, humanity transitioned from hunter-gatherers to the early sedentary civilisations as the rising GAT allow them to develop. By the 20th century, we had spread across the planet, with a geographic temperature range over 40 degrees Celsius from the left to the right of the graphic. The mountain is the peak of the Milankovitch cycle, with very steep sides through time, over which 6-7°C separates the hunter-gatherer world from our industrial civilisation. The very broad ridge at the top represents the temperature niches across which humanity is spread today.

Figure 61

Scientists, as experts on both the geography-based and time-based aspects of the Earth’s climate, know better than to confuse the two. Economists, who are experts on neither, do not. All they see, and all they understand, is the spread of human civilisation across the geographic spectrum at the Holocene peak.

Seeing this spread, it occurs to them—and to Nordhaus in particular—that this geographic spread looks like an inverted parabola, with a peak of 14°C in terms of the suitability of the climate for agriculture, and then a spread of human ingenuity from the igloos of the Intuits to the fishing villages of the Caribbean, across an over 40°C range of average geographic temperatures.

Figure 62: Substack won’t let me post the following figures because the post becomes too large. I’ll follow up with a post containing all the cartoons—or several posts if this limitation continues striking me

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Nordhaus then has the brainwave of measuring this parabola, and using it as a proxy for the slope of the Holocene temperature mountain across time—just like my fictional guide in Chapter 8 who assumed that the slope of a gully from East to West was the same as its slope from North to South.