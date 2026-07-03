Imagine that you are blind, and on a journey in which you have to cross a gully. You are reliant on a scout, who tells you that the gully is only fifty metres deep, and its slope is so gentle that you have to trek half a kilometre to reach its bottom. It can, he assures you, be traversed without risk.

You step confidently into the gully, and suddenly tumble down a steep slope, barely surviving the fall. You scream at your scout: how could he make such a terrible mistake? His advice almost killed you!

He explains that, since it was difficult to survey the gully from East to West, he instead surveyed it from North to South. Then he assumed that the gully was shaped the same way East to West as it was North to South.

Normally I don’t like using analogies, but this one is a perfect rendition of how economists approached global warming—and also of why we have fallen for their deluded advice, and why this is so damn dangerous.

As someone with physical experience of our world, you instinctively understand that the scout in my analogy is insane. You know that landforms are not symmetrical, and that only a madman would assume that they are.

But you don’t have the same experience of climate. The climate variation you know is the climate variation across space. You know that temperature increases as you move from the Poles to the Equator, and you know the range of average temperatures is extreme—from well below zero at the North Pole, to about 30°C at the Equator. You also know that people live at almost all these latitudes, so human societies flourish across a 40°C range of temperatures.

On the other dimension of time, you have little to no experience. Even though the global average temperature has risen by one degree over the last sixty years {Neukom, 2019 #7216}, the inertia of the planet’s ecosystems has meant that the long-term effects of this increase in energy has not yet been manifest in truly enormous changes in the planet’s climate. The rain in Spain still falls mainly on the plain—though occasionally now in devastating dumps by “atmospheric rivers”, since the atmosphere can hold 7% more moisture than 60 years ago, thanks to that 1°C temperature increase.

Scientists now estimate that key components of the Holocene climate—coral reefs, land-based permafrost, the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, and the Northern Hemisphere sub-polar gyre—will be tipped from their current state to an entirely different one by the 1.5°C increase in global average temperature that we have already experienced {Lenton, 2025 #7511}.[1] Going on the lifetime experience of a human however, it was possible to live through the change from 0.5°C to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels over the last sixty years and not perceive any substantial change in the climate.

So, when economists tell you that they have assumed that global warming over time will have the same impact as temperature variation across the planet, you don’t instinctively know that, like the scout in my analogy, they are stark raving mad.

But they are. What happens across the 40°C range of temperatures that characterize climatic variations across space is nothing like what happens with much smaller temperature variations across time.

However, without any experience of climate change across time to go on—since the rate at which temperature changes because of global warming is (dare I say it!) glacial, compared the rate at which temperature varies on a single day—you are also liable to confuse climate across space with climate through time. This makes you susceptible to the bad advice from economists, and querulous about the good advice emanating from climate scientists.

After all, why should a mere 6°C of global warming cause a catastrophe, when you know that Florida’s temperature is 12°C warmer than New York’s, and its per capita income is only 20% lower than New York’s?

To cover the obvious, moving from New York to Florida increases the average temperature you experience by 12°C, and it might lead to your income falling by 20%. But it doesn’t cause the AMOC to collapse, or Antarctica to melt. There are tipping points through time, but there are no tipping points across space.

Why did economists ignore this obvious issue? In part, like the scout in my analogy, economists assumed that climate change across space can be used as a proxy for climate change over time, not because it was correct, but because it was easy.

Since it is difficult to predict the future (the East to West in my analogy), economists instead measured the present (the North to South). Then they assumed that the relationship between GDP and temperature which applies across the planet today (“North to South”) could be used to predict the future impact of global warming on the economy (“East to West”).

There is—there can be—no “data” on what global warming of, say, 3 degrees Celsius by 2100, will do to the economy in 2100. But there is plenty of data on both GDP now and temperature now, and it is easy to compare GDP and average temperature in one country with GDP and average temperature in another country.[2] Do some fancy econometrics, and you can come up with, not just a prediction of what might happen to the global economy if the global average temperature rises by 3°C, but an actual measurement of the difference in GDP caused by a 3°C difference in temperature today.

Then all you have to do is assume that what happens across space will happen over time, and hey presto, you can predict that 3°C of warming by 2100 will reduce GDP in 2100 by 3.1%, compared to what it would have been had there been no global warming at all.

This is in fact Nordhaus’s latest “prediction”, published in 2024 in the science journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS):[3]