The system dynamics model in Figure 52, which causally links one economic variable to another, generates the same dynamics as the model derived from strictly true macroeconomic definitions in Figure 47 (PS please ignore figure numbering inconsistencies; these are due to a bug in Microsoft Word).

Figure 53: The same model, built using a system dynamics flowchart, rather than definitions

System dynamics makes it easy to do what Neoclassical lecturers claim, to quell unrest amongst first year students at absurd “simplifying assumptions”, that “future models drop these absurd assumptions, and are therefore more realistic”.90F[1] This process fails with Neoclassical economics, since, to hold on to the teleological belief that capitalism reaches a welfare-maximizing equilibrium, the assumptions get more absurd as models are generalized, not less. It works with system dynamics models, because they aren’t hamstrung by the assumption that the system will reach equilibrium at all.

The system dynamics approach therefore has the same impeccable foundation as the definitions-based modelling that I explained in Chapter 19, while also making it easier to extend a base model, by replacing its simplifying assumptions by more realistic ones.

In Figure 53, I make the model in Figure 52 more realistic by dropping the assumption that capitalists invest all their profits. The model adds a capitalist investment function, and borrowing from banks when the desired level of investment exceeds profits, by making the substitutions shown in Figure 53. Rather than assuming that all profits are invested, I add an investment function based on the rate of profit. This also necessitates adding private debt to the model since the gap between desired investment and actual profits is filled by credit.

Figure 54: Starting with a simplifying assumption and replacing it with a more realistic function

The resulting model’s behaviour is identical to the definitions-based model of Figure 49, including the emergent properties of diminishing and then rising cycles, and the change in the distribution of income, from workers to bankers, as the private debt to GDP ratio rises.

Figure 55: My model of Minsky’s Financial Instability Hypothesis

This process can be taken much further, by turning many aspects of simpler models which are treated as fixed parameters, into variables affected by and affecting the rest of the system. My colleague Tyrone Keynes has created models in which all the constant parameters in these early models are converted into variables: variable capacity utilization, variable markups, variable government policies, etc. (see Figure 54). These models generate endogenous cycles which reproduce the cyclicality we see in real-world economic data.