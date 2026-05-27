Nordhaus opened “To Slow or Not to Slow: The Economics of The Greenhouse Effect” {Nordhaus, 1991 #5598} with the comment that scientific research into global warming had led to “growing alarm and calls for drastic curbs on the emissions of greenhouse gases”. He claimed that “To date, these call to arms for forceful measures to slow greenhouse warming have been made without any serious attempt to weigh the costs and benefits of climatic change” {Nordhaus, 1991 #5598`, p. 920}. His objective was to remedy this deficiency by applying cost-benefit analysis to the economics of climate change.

This, in and of itself, was potentially a worthwhile endeavour.[1] However, his estimates of the costs of climate change began with the assumption that only industries directly exposed to the weather would be affected by climate change.

Nordhaus divided American industry into three categories: those “such as agriculture and forestry, in which output depends in a significant way upon climatic variables”; those which are “moderately sensitive”, and finally, those which “are negligibly affected by climate change”. He put 3% of industry into the “Potentially severely impacted” category, 10% into “Moderate potential impact”, and he then described the remaining 87% of the US economy as facing a “Negligible effect” from global warming:

Table 5 shows a sectoral breakdown of United States national income, where the economy is subdivided by the sectoral sensitivity to greenhouse warming. The most sensitive sectors are likely to be those, such as agriculture and forestry, in which output depends in a significant way upon climatic variables. At the other extreme are activities, such as cardiovascular surgery or microprocessor fabrication in ‘clean rooms’, which are undertaken in carefully controlled environments that will not be directly affected by climate change. Our estimate is that approximately 3% of United States national output is produced in highly sensitive sectors, another 10% in moderately sensitive sectors, and about 87% in sectors that are negligibly affected by climate change. {Nordhaus, 1991 #5598`, p. 930. Emphasis added}

The 87% of industry that he assumed would be negligibly affected included all of manufacturing and mining, all non-water-based transport and communication, the finance sector, residential and commercial real estate, all wholesale and retail trade, “government services”, and even “Rest of World”—see Table 1, which reproduces Table 5 from Nordhaus’s 1991 paper “To Slow or Not to Slow: The Economics of The Greenhouse Effect” {Nordhaus, 1991 #5598`, p. 931}.[2]

Table 1: Table 5 from Nordhaus 1991, p. 931: “Breakdown of economic activity by vulnerability to climatic change”

Sector

Percent of GDP

Total National Income

100

Potentially severely impacted

3.1

Farms

2.8

Forestry, fisheries, other

0.3

Moderate potential impact

10.1

Construction

4.5

Water transportation

0.3

Energy and utilities

Energy (electric, gas, oil)

1.9

Water and sanitary

0.2

Real Estate

Land-rent component

2.1

Hotels, lodging, recreation

1.1

Negligible effect

86.9

Manufacturing and mining

26

Other transportation and communication

5.5

Finance, insurance, and balance real estate

11.4

Trade and other services

27.9

Government services

14

Rest of World

2.1

In the text, he stated that “for the bulk of the economy—manufacturing, mining, utilities, finance, trade, and most service industries—it is difficult to find major direct impacts of the projected climate changes over the next 50 to 75 years” {Nordhaus, 1991 #5598`, p. 932}

This is a remarkably stupid argument, even when measured against Nordhaus’s own assumptions.