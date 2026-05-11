My workload has been so overwhelming recently that I haven’t had time to create text posts here. A major reason for this is that, between giving 12 hours a week of lectures in my online course (which is marketed via https://www.stevekeen.com/), and producing YouTube videos at https://www.youtube.com/@profstevekeen, I have also been trying to write a new book, with the working title of How Economists Will Destroy Capitalism.

I was supposed to finish this book in March of 2025. Instead, I put it aside to write two other books in response to the conventional madness on economic policy promulgated by Rachel Reeves (as Treasurer) in the UK and Elon Musk (as one-time head of Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency). I finished the latter book Money and Macroeconomics from First Principles for Elon Musk and Other Engineers (see https://www.amazon.com/Money-Macroeconomics-First-Principles-Engineers-ebook/dp/B0FLWJ8LXY/); I left the former unfinished, because of the urgency I felt to set Musk straight on the foolishness of his economic analysis.

I am now back working on How Economists Will Destroy Capitalism, with the objective of finishing it by the end of June this year. Partly to pressure myself to finish it on time, and partly to get my argument out before a giant El Nino commences this year, I will be serialising it on this site, at one chapter per week.

There’s just one catch: since Polity Books is publishing this book, I can’t make it freely available here. Instead, for copyright reasons, the serialised chapters will only be available to paying subscribers. Each post will include a freely-available “teaser”, and then the full text for paying subscribers. Once the book is published, as per the contract I will delete these posts, and revert the site to its standard free-access status.

Polity has also agreed to offer paying subcribers a 20% discount on the list price, once the book is published. This is the relevant clause of the publishing contract:

16.11. It is agreed that the Author may publish draft chapters of the Work on his Substack and Patreon sites, on the condition that they are only accessible to those who pay for subscriptions for the Author’s pages on those sites, and that they are taken down before the book is published. It is further agreed that paying subscribers to the Author’s Substack and Patreon sites will be given the opportunity to purchase copies of the work from the Publisher at a discount of 20% from the published price.

I’ll start that serialisation this week, on Friday, and I will publish one chapter each week. I will commence with the entire first chapter, since that sets the scene by arguing that the most dangerous people on the planet are those who believe something which is false. The cartoon below, done by my friend and collaborator Miguel Guerra, is part of the book’s artwork. In case you’re wondering, the bloke in the dunce’s cap is William Nordhaus.

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