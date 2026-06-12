A scientific revolution in economics is virtually impossible, for two key reasons. Unlike physics, empirical anomalies in economics are transitory events, rather than permanent ones. And, also unlike physics, the foundations of Neoclassical economics are teleological,[1] rather than empirical.

Economics has been dominated by what is known as the “Neoclassical” paradigm ever since the 1870s. The Great Depression was a huge empirical anomaly for this paradigm, since it sees a market economy as being inherently self-stabilising. But that anomaly was forgotten as other events took its place, starting with World War II itself: the economic problem of WWII was not underemployment, but building armaments as quickly as possible for the war effort.

Then followed the post-War period of rapid growth and relatively stable prices in the 1950s and 1960s, which gave way to the inflation of the 1970s and 1980s, followed by “the Great Moderation” in the 1990s, the “Subprime Bubble” and “Global Financial Crisis” in the 2000s, the decade of post-GFC stagnation in the 2010s, the 2020s which opened with the Covid lockdowns, then post-Covid inflation, and now, the unfolding chaos of the war on Iran. The focus shifted from one economic phenomenon to another, and past failures with previous anomalous phenomena were forgotten.

History thus erases the failures of Neoclassical economics, by forgetting the anomalies which have contradicted it.

This is amplified by the teleological orientation of Neoclassical economics, which literally defines economics in terms of the purpose that it believes a market economy fulfils. The accepted definition of economics was crafted by Lionel Robbins in 1932, in a book with the portentous title of An essay on the nature and significance of economic science. In it, Robbins declared that:

Economics is the science which studies human behaviour as a relationship between ends and scarce means which have alternative uses. {Robbins, 1935 #5868`, p. 15}

This definition did not make empirical sense at a time Robbins developed it, which coincided with the depths of the Great Depression. At the time, 25% of the USA’s workforce—and 15% of the UK’s, and 30% of Germany’s—was unemployed. There were plentiful available, unused resources at the time—in the form of unemployed workers, and idle factories—and yet Robbins’ definition implied that resources were scarce, and therefore not idle.

However, this definition concisely expressed the belief that Neoclassical economists already had, that the market was the ideal system for allocating existing resources between members of society. It was adopted by Neoclassical economists, despite the glaring gap between the definition and the actual state of the economy in 1932.